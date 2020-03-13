 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

IntMin Vela: Border crossing points, closed, to use border police officers in crowded ones

Politia de Frontiera
Romania frontiera granita

Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced on Thursday at the end of the meeting of the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations (CNSSU), the temporary closure of several border crossing points with less transit, for the use of customs police officers at the crossing points where high traffic values are recorded.

The minister specified that, following the decision of the CNSSU, at the border with Hungary will be closed Turnu, Sacuieni, Salonta and Valea lui Mihai crossing points, and at the border with Ukraine, Sighet crossing point.

"At the border with Bulgaria, the crossing points Negru Voda, Lipnita, Dobromir, Zimnicea, Turnu Magurele and Bechet. At the border with the Republic of Moldova - Radauti Prut and Oancea. At the border with Serbia, the points that were closed unilaterally by the Serbian authorities starting with March 12, 8:00 am: Iron Gates 2, Moldova Noua, Foieni, Lunga, Valcan, Drobeta-Turnu Severin and Naides. The following border crossing points remain functional on the border with Serbia: Iron Gates I, Moravita and Jimbolia," said Vela.

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.