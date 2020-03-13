IntMin Vela: Border crossing points, closed, to use border police officers in crowded ones

Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced on Thursday at the end of the meeting of the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations (CNSSU), the temporary closure of several border crossing points with less transit, for the use of customs police officers at the crossing points where high traffic values are recorded.

The minister specified that, following the decision of the CNSSU, at the border with Hungary will be closed Turnu, Sacuieni, Salonta and Valea lui Mihai crossing points, and at the border with Ukraine, Sighet crossing point.

"At the border with Bulgaria, the crossing points Negru Voda, Lipnita, Dobromir, Zimnicea, Turnu Magurele and Bechet. At the border with the Republic of Moldova - Radauti Prut and Oancea. At the border with Serbia, the points that were closed unilaterally by the Serbian authorities starting with March 12, 8:00 am: Iron Gates 2, Moldova Noua, Foieni, Lunga, Valcan, Drobeta-Turnu Severin and Naides. The following border crossing points remain functional on the border with Serbia: Iron Gates I, Moravita and Jimbolia," said Vela.

AGERPRES