Ioana Mihaila points out need to strengthen control institutions within Health Ministry, CNAS

Minister of Health Ioana Mihaila declared on Thursday that there is a need for a "strengthening" of the "control" institutions within the ministry, the National Health Insurance House (CNAS), but also in the subordinated institutions, something that could lead to savings in prescriptions or medical leave.

"I think digitization is important, but broader digitization, including access to the patient's electronic health record, so that we can see and verify - not everyone but doctors - whether or not there is a match between the diagnosis, the investigations that have been requested and the days of leave that were granted by the doctor, as I think we must be honest and say that there is a need for a strengthening of control institutions both at the level of the Ministry of Health, at the level of the National House, but also that of subordinate institutions, those that actually go into the territory, whether we are talking about the control institutions from the public health directorates, or we are talking about those from the county health insurance houses, so as to reduce the risk, this obstacle that we have all the time that doctor should be checked by doctor - preferably from a specialty at least similar - both as concerns the leaves and the prescriptions," said the minister Health at the roundtable "Employee Health. Medical leave," which took place at the Chamber of Deputies.

According to the minister, a strengthening of control institutions could probably lead to savings."A strengthening of the control institutions will probably lead to savings in several directions, when we refer to the House's funds, whether we are talking about medical prescriptions or we are talking about medical leave," said Ioana Mihaila.