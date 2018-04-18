Iohannis about amendments to Criminal Codes: Unacceptable to be made for people with decision-making positions in Parliament

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday that it is unacceptable for some proposals to amend the Criminal Codes to be made with a dedication to people with decision-making positions in Parliament.

"There have been several proposals that were made aimed at amendments and you are probably referring now to the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code. Some of these amendments are necessary, as there is a need to somewhat modernise the legislation, to bring in line the decisions of the Constitutional Court and in certain points even with the European legislation. These proposals are good and I believe Parliament will work on them and will introduce these matters. Other proposals that have been made, I wouldn't want to go into details in this context, are totally unacceptable and I believe the parliamentary discussion will reveal which ones must remain under debate and which must be removed from the discussion. There is one principle, however, that everyone must understand. It is not acceptable for some amendments to be made with a dedication to some people who have decision-making positions precisely in Parliament," Iohannis said at Cotroceni Presidential Palace.In his turn, the President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, Paolo Gentiloni, underscored that in a rule of law there cannot be any "intermediating.""I do not have any comments upon the bill proposals, on the domestic discussion as regards Romania. With certainty and based on the experience in my own country I know there is much to do on these topics concerning the fight against corruption, regarding the rule of law. These are the cornerstones of our living together in Europe. I think we must all make an effort in our countries to approach these matters in a dialectical way, without turning it into a fight-over element. We, unfortunately, have been through this and that is why we bring our contribution, by naturally observing this country's complete autonomy," Gentiloni showed.President Iohannis met on Thursday at Cotroceni Presidential Palace with President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Paolo Gentiloni.