Iohannis: Anti-COVID vaccination strategy to be subject to CSAT approval

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Monday that the anti-COVID vaccination strategy will be approved at a meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) to be convened in the next period.

Klaus Iohannis had a meeting on Monday with the Minister of National Defense, Nicolae Ciuca, the Minister of the Interior, Marcel Vela, and the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, on the topic of the anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign, considered a national security issue.

He affirmed that the authorities have mobilized very well regarding the vaccination against COVID-19 and that the discussions also focused on the need for the vaccination medical services to be easily accessible for the target categories.

"According to the strategy, the priority groups for vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 include: health personnel, all health personnel, as well as those in residential and social-medical centers, the population at high risk of severe evolution in case of infection and the staff in key areas, essential for the society's good functioning," Iohannis detailed.

According to him, vaccination will be carried out in stages, and the definition of vaccination stages and their initiation will be established according to the approval, production and allocation of one or more vaccines to each country, and a specific procedure depending on the vaccine will be used.

According to the head of state, clear and transparent communication with citizens, and especially with target groups, is essential, as is combating misinformation and the dissemination of false information.

He announced that all official information will be communicated on a special website dedicated to the campaign.

Klaus Iohannis stressed that vaccines, once approved by international bodies, are "safe, effective and the only viable solution to end this pandemic."

He reiterated the need to comply with preventive measures and added that, when vaccines go out of production, Romania will need to be prepared to be able to distribute them to everyone, fairly, because stopping the pandemic and, implicitly, protecting the life of the Romanians depends to a large extent on the effectiveness of the vaccination campaign.