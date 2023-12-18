Iohannis commends Romania's strong civil society becoming more involved in life of its communities

Romania has a strong civil society, that is becoming more involved every year in the lives of communities facing difficult situations and in defending rights and fundamental values that are under threat, president Klaus Iohannis said on Monday at the event "A Better World is Made in Romania: Commit Global".

"It has been 34 years since the 1989 Revolution, the moment when, at the cost of the blood of too many Romanians, our nation regained its freedom. Today, Romania has a strong civil society, which is becoming more involved every year in the life of communities facing difficult situations and in the defence of rights and fundamental values that are under threat. It is therefore necessary for the authorities to become a real partner of non-governmental organisations, to facilitate their access to resources and thus support this new approach in which technology and innovation become pillars that strengthen the partnership between the state and civil society and help improve the lives of all citizens," said the president.

The event was organized by the Code for Romania Association, which was decorated by the president for its involvement in civic life, finding technological solutions to crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the wave of refugees since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.