Iohannis: I maintain opinion Section for Magistrates' Investigation must be disbanded

The National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate for the presidential elections, President Klaus Iohannis, said on Tuesday that he maintains his opinion that the Justice Crimes Investigation Section must be disbanded, affirming that it can be "turned into something with which one may attempt unconstitutional control over magistrates".

"Yes [e.n. - I maintain my opinion regarding the disbandment of the special section]. I am not a specialist in this field, but my opinion as the mere president of Romania from the beginning was that this section should not be set up, but in order to substantiate a relevant opinion I asked and received the opinions of well-known experts in the field, among whom I would enumerate the Venice Commission, GRECO, CVM, who say there is no need for this section. If they all say no, I am of the opinion that no, PNL thinks no, other parties are of the same opinion, it means that we rely on something. I am of the opinion that this section does not have to exist, it is a tool that can easily be transformed into something with which one may attempt unconstitutional control over magistrates," said Klaus Iohannis, at the debate with journalists and representatives of the civil society taking place at the Auditorium of the Central University Library.

He was asked where he sees this section placed if it is reformed in terms of human resources.

"I maintain the opinion that I have voiced. All these specialists, whom I respect and recognize, recommend the disbandment of the section, an opinion that I share. Obviously, the decision is not taken by me, but by Parliament," said Iohannis. A