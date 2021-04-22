Iohannis on migrants' issue:Timisoara not left on its own, detailed report expected from Interior Ministry

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday that the western city of Timisoara will not be left on its own in the issue of migrants, adding that he expects a report on this issue from the Interior minister.

"I am waiting for more detailed information from the Ministry of the Interior, but you should know that Timisoara has never been left on its own. I do not know the reasons for this assessment made by the city mayor, but I will find out because the area is on the border, it is on the border with Serbia and with Hungary. We have always had a lot of pressure from the migratory flow and those in the border area have managed the situation well," said Iohannis, when asked about the statement of the mayor of Timisoara, according to which the city can no longer handle the situation and is becoming a traffickers' hub.

The head of the state added that he will receive a detailed report from the Minister of the Interior.

"I will receive a more detailed report these days, after which I will ask the minister to make the data public. So, once again: Timisoara will not be left on its own," Iohannis added.

