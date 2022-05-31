Iohannis: Romania is and will remain a major security provider in the Black Sea region

Romania is and will remain a major security provider in the Black Sea region and the Euro-Atlantic space, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday in a message on Reserves Day, Agerpres reports.

"As every year, on May 31, on Reserves Day, we show our respect and appreciation for the women and men who served the country under the tricolor flag during their military career, but also for the volunteer reservists who train to participate, if necessary, in the defense of our country as part of the Romanian Army structures," said the head of state as cited in a release of the Presidential Administration.Iohannis emphasized that "the deterioration of the security environment following the war unleashed by the Russian Federation against Ukraine has made necessary the adoption of additional measures to increase our country's defense capacity", mentioning in this context the decision to set up a NATO battle group in Romania which, alongside another three new such military structures "is a move proving allied cohesion, solidarity and unity.""Therefore, strengthening Romania's defense capacity is a strategic priority, as also evidenced by the decision to increase defense spending from 2 to 2.5 percent of GDP starting next year," the President said.He concludes by pointing out that "the associations of reserve and retired military personnel are now active presences in promoting national values."