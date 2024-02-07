President Klaus Iohannis told a plenary session on Wednesday of the European Parliament in Strasbourg that the candidates in the upcoming European elections early this June June should not fight Europe while campaigning.

"Every party comes up with concepts, with ideas, with policies. You will accuse each other of being the wrong guys. You will fight for as many votes as possible. That's absolutely fair. That's the essence of democracy. Campaigning, profiling, trying to be the best. Please do so. You sitting here are the best. This is why you sit here. But please, if you fight each other, don't fight Europe," Iohannis said at the end of a speech to the debate "This is Europe," part of the plenary session, agerpres reports.

"If you fight for votes against your opponents, still fight for European Union (...) This is the European solidarity. Because without this, we are doomed. So no matter who is winning, and I hope the best are winning, let's uphold our values, our principles, our unity, and our solidarity," he said.