Iohannis to foreign ambassadors: I will make sure Romania remains vector of stability and promoter of democracy

"I assure you with full responsibility that I will continue to make sure that Romania remains in the foreign policy area a vector of stability and a promoter of democracy," said the head of state, at the annual meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Romania.