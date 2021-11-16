Irina Bara qualifies for the eighths in Montevideo (WTA 125)

Romanian tennis player Irina Bara qualified for the eighths during the finals of the WTA 125 tournament in Montevideo, equipped with prizes worth 115,000 US dollars, after defeating Katharina Gerlach (Germany) on Monday, with 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Bara (26 years old, 133 WTA) achieved the victory after almost two hours of game time (1 hour 57 minutes) in front of her opponent (23 years old, 223 WTA), whom she also defeated last year during the qualifiers at Linz, with 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, agerpres reports.

The Romanian player ensured a check worth 2,000 USD and 15 WTA points, and during the eighths will face off against the winner between Martina Capurro Taborda (Argentina) and You Xiaodi (China).Irina Bara and Ekaterine Gorgodze (Georgia) are the main favorites for the doubles event and will enter in the quarter finals directly, against the winners of the match between Gabriela Lee (Romania)/Ana Sofia Sanchez (Mexico) - You Xiaodi (China) / Carol Zhao (Canada).