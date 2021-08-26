Irina Begu qualifies for semifinals of Cleveland tournament (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Irina Begu qualified for the semifinals of the WTA 250 tournament in Cleveland (Ohio) on Thursday, with total prizes of 253,258 dollars, by defeating the Belarusian Aleksandra Sasnovici 6-2, 6-4.

Begu (31 years old, the 74th in the WTA) won after an hour and 37 minutes, achieving her best result of this year.

Irina Begu is now 3-0 in the matches with Sasnovici (27 years old, 99 WTA), after defeating her in 2015, in the final in Seoul, with 6-3, 6-1, and this year, in Melbourne ( Gippsland Trophy), 6-2, 6-3, in the second round.The Romanian secured a check for 10,100 dollars and 110 WTA points.In the penultimate act, Begu will face the winner between the Russian Daria Kasatkina, the main seed, and the Polish Magda Linette, the 6th seed.