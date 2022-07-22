Irina Begu qualifies for semis at Palermo WTA 250

The Romanian tennis player Irina Begu qualified for the semifinals of the WTA 250 tournament in Palermo, endowed with total prizes of 203,024 euros, on Friday, after defeating the French Diane Parry, 6-1, 6-3.

Begu (31 years old, 45 WTA), the sixth favorite, won harder than the score shows, after an hour and 45 minutes.

The Romanian prevailed 6-1 in the first set, after losing her debut game. In the second act, Parry (19 years old, 86 WTA) led 3-1, but Begu managed another remarkable series of five games, winning 6-3.

Begu ended with 3 aces and 6 double faults, Agerpres.ro informs.

Irina Begu has secured a 8,870 euros cheque and 110 WTA points, and in the penultimate act she will face Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo, the fourth favorite. Sara Sorribes (25 years old, 41 WTA) disposed in the quarterfinals of Hungarian Anna Bondar, the head of the series number, with 6-2, 6-3.

Begu defeated Sorribes Tormo in their only straight match, in 2020, in Prague in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.