Joint Romanian-Italian declaration for the implementation of European arrest warrants

The minister of Justice, Alina Gorghiu, signed, on Tuesday, in Rome, a joint statement with her Italian counterpart, Carlo Nordio, with a view to a closer judicial cooperation in criminal matters to bring to the country convicted persons who evade the execution of the sentence.

"In 2023, the Romanian state brought 120 fugitives from Italy," Alina Gorghiu wrote on her Facebook page.

She specified that the minister Carlo Nordio gave assurances regarding the "unacceptable" situation that persons correctly convicted in an EU member state and detained in Italy are not handed over.

"Either the Italian judiciary finds a solution, or we make all possible efforts to change the legislation," said Nordio, according to the quoted source.

Gorghiu also writes that, through the declaration signed on Tuesday, a working group dedicated to improving judicial cooperation in criminal matters will be established, especially for the implementation of European arrest warrants and the recognition of judicial decisions.

"Together we will develop a best practices guide in the matter of the application of the European arrest warrant. I thank Her Excellency Gabriela Dancau, the ambassador of Romania in the Italian Republic. Accompanying me were the president of the High Court of Cassation and Justice of Romania, Alina Corina Corbu, the prosecutor general of the Prosecutor's Office next to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, Alex Florin Florenta, the chief prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate, Marius Voineag and the liaison magistrate of Romania in the Italian Republic, Laura Ceh."