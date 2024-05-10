Crown Custodian Margareta: Here we are together again, for national holiday celebration

Custodian of the Crown of Romania, Margareta, expressed on Friday her satisfaction at being able to host again, after a four-year gap, the traditional garden party organized at the Elisabeta Palace on the occasion of the May 10 national holiday.

"Welcome to Elisabeta Palace! Christ is Risen! I am so happy to see so many of you here today. After four years, we are finally together again for a national holiday, with everyone gathered for the celebration. I am very pleased and I hope you enjoy this day," the Crown Custodian said.

Thousands of guests from all the counties and from the Republic of Moldova joined the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Prince Radu, Princess Sofia and Princess Maria at the garden party.

Among the guests there were representatives of rural and urban communities, members of the government, other officials, representatives of local authorities, notable names of the civil society, of the academic and economic milieu, prominent art, media, science and sport personalities, representatives of the clergy, teachers and students, representatives of the Romanian Army, members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Bucharest.

The Representative Band of the National Defence Ministry, the 30th Mihai Viteazul Guard Brigade and the Cavalry unit of the Romanian Gendarmerie added panache to the program of the May 10 national holiday which started at noon with a flower-laying ceremony at the bust of King Mihai I in the King's Plaza (Kiseleff Avenue), attended by Her Majesty Margareta, Prince Radu, Princesses Sofia and Maria.