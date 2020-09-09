Judges in Central Electoral Bureau for parliamentary elections, drawn

The Supreme Court appointed, on Wednesday, by draw, the five judges who will be part of the Central Electoral Bureau for the parliamentary elections, which will take place on December 6.

Thus, two judges from the civil sections, two from the criminal section and a magistrate from the legal department were drawn.The appointed judges are: Mari Ilie (Civil Section I), Diana Manole (Civil Section II), Andreea Marchidan (Administrative and Fiscal Litigation Section), Anca Madalina Alexandrescu (Criminal Section) and Maricela Cobzariu (Criminal Section).The Government decided last week that parliamentary elections would be held on December 6.