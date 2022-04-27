Judiciary Committee to hear constitutional judge candidates

The candidates picked for the position of judge at the Constitutional Court to replace Mona Pivniceru, whose term of office expires in June, will be heard by the Senate's Judiciary Committee in a meeting today that starts at 14:00hrs. A vote will be cast next week in a plenary sitting.

The National Liberal Party (PNL) pick is Iulia Scantei, the chair of the Senate's Judiciary Committee; the Save Romania Union (USR) has nominated Peter Eckstein-Kovacs, a former Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) senator, and the Alliance for the Union of Romanian (AUR) picked Radu Ghidau, a former MP.

Also today, the Judiciary Committee of the Chamber of Deputies will hear the candidates filed for the position of judge at the Constitutional Court to replace current chair of the court Valer Dorneanu, whose term expires on June 10.

Under the law, the appointment of a new judge to CCR shall be made at least one month before the end of the term of office of the judge being replaced.

The Constitutional Court is composed of nine judges, appointed for a term of nine years, which cannot be extended or renewed. Of these, three are appointed by the Chamber of Deputies, three by the Senate and three by the President of Romania. The court is renewed by one third of the number of judges every three years.

The chair of the Constitutional Court is elected by secret ballot for a three-year tenure within five days of the renewal of the court. The term of office of the Chairperson may be extended.

