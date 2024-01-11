JusMin Gorghiu: Romania has lowest recidivism rate of inmates in last 10 years

The Minister of Justice, Alina Gorgiu, states that Romania has the lowest recidivism rate of inmates in the last 10 years, Japan being an international landmark of excellence in public policies regarding this chapter.

The statement was made following a meeting the minister had with the Japanese ambassador to Romania, Hiroshi Ueda, agerpres reports.

"An exceptional ambassador is ending his mandate in Romania these days. I thank the ambassador of Japan, Hiroshi Ueda, for the collaboration in recent years. I had a good discussion today [Thursday] with him, at the Ministry of Justice. 2023 was the year of Romanian-Japanese relations. The establishment of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and Japan marked a new stage of our cooperation, including in the field of justice. In 2024, we have a good framework for expanding judicial cooperation," Alina Gorghiu wrote on Facebook.

According to the minister, Romania has a recidivism rate of inmates of 36.75%."It is the lowest in the last 10 years. But we need public policies to control the phenomenon. Japan is an international landmark of excellence in this regard. The Romanian Ministry of Justice is implementing the #SECURE project, together with the National Penitentiary Administration to prevent recidivism. I agreed to an exchange of experience in this field with the Japanese partners. I wish Ambassador Ueda further success," added Gorghiu.