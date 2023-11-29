JusMin Gorghiu: This year we brought back to Romania almost 700 fugitives

This year we have managed to bring back to the country from abroad almost 700 convicted persons who were evading the execution of their sentences, the Minister of Justice, Alina Gorghiu, informs on Wednesday.

"I tell you that, up to this moment, since the beginning of the year, we have brought back to the country almost 700 people, while we have 1,800 people in the Romanian prison system who were extradited or handed over to the Romanian authorities and now are serving their sentences in our prison system," said Gorghiu, at the end of the Government meeting.

She recalled that on Wednesday the Chamber of Deputies adopted the "Fugitives Law," with an "overwhelming" majority of 230 votes, in the context in which "there are certain convicted persons who find all kinds of tricks in order not to serve their sentences in the penitentiary system in Romania."