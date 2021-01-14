JusMin Ion: It would be a shame if interceptions of intelligence services are not used in case of serious crimes

Minister of Justice Stelian Ion told private broadcaster Antena 3 on Wednesday evening that "it would be a shame" if the interceptions made by the intelligence services are not used in the situation of murder or other serious crimes.

Asked if it is appropriate to involve the intelligence services in criminal cases, Stelian Ion replied: "The role of intelligence services is a special one and intelligence services do not conduct criminal investigations, do not carry out criminal investigations. In certain situations, in which certain crimes, usually serious ones, are caught due to a national security warrant, we can imagine that these are murders or other deeds of such gravity. In such situations, as far as I am concerned, it would be a shame not to have the respective surveillance, used in the criminal trial. And from this point of view, I consider that a legislative amendment similar to the one promoted and which is now with the Senate or another amendment aimed at the Criminal Procedure Code could regulate this aspect very well. It is important to keep in mind what the Constitutional Court said: to have a procedure for contesting those evidences, to be able to verify their legality."

On the other hand, says the minister, each institution must respect its role within the state.