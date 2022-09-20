JusMin Predoiu: Draft law on Supreme Council of Magistracy went through all stages of democratic procedure

The draft law regarding the Supreme Council of the Magistracy (CMS) went "by the book" through all the stages of the required democratic procedure, from drafting to adoption, the Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, told the Chamber of Deputies plenary session, who also wanted to underscore that the entire process was very serious and all consultations with the European partners were carried out in a structured, transparent and honest way.

"I would like, first of all, to refer to the procedure by which these laws were prepared and adopted. You have told many untruths during these 10 months, we had to accept them with stoicism and focus on what we have to do, without allowing ourselves to get distracted by unnecessary polemics, because we knew we were going to get here today, and as always, those who work go forward, those who sit and talk about those who work will be left behind. But today, nevertheless, it must be said, the documents are proof, that these projects and the one voted today and the ones to come have gone through all the stages of a democratic procedure, starting from the drafting and ending with the adoption, as per the book and according to law," said Predoiu, after the adoption of the CSM law draft.

According to him, there were "seven months of work in 2020, six months of public debate from September 2020 to spring 2021, legislative drafting, public debate, hundreds of amendments discussed in the special committee."

He added that the project represents a "response to some requirements of the judicial system," and for citizens it ensures the good functionality of the Supreme Council of Magistracy.

The Minister of Justice rejected the accusations against the project, noting that those who criticize have no arguments that it would open "the path of security or political police."

The Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Tuesday, with 191 votes "in favour," 83 "against" and one abstention, the draft law on the Supreme Council of Magistracy. AGERPRES