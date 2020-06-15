JusMin Predoiu: HG on reorganisation of Ministry of Justice is meant to increase legislative elaboration capacity

The decision regarding the modification and supplementing of Government Decision (HG) No. 652/2009 on the organisation and functioning of the Ministry of Justice, adopted on June 11, will have as its main effect an increase in the legislative elaboration capacity, said Minister of Justice Catalin Predoiu.

"The decision strengthens the Ministry on three levels: 1) legislative elaboration; 2) communication; 3) management. (...) We have prepared the Ministry for the challenges to come, especially in what concerns the legislative elaboration effort in the justice field, but not only. Our purpose is to have a prolific ministry in terms of legislative elaboration, which knows how to communicated and that is correctly managed. In order for this to happen, we need to modify the normative act that organises the Ministry," said Preda.He also added that, although the ministry's expertise in elaboration is a high level one, during such "overloaded" periods it could be useful to have working groups to include experts from the academic field and juridical professions if the latter are open to it.