JusMin Toader, activity report: I have tried to put the citizen first

Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader stated on Monday at the presentation of the Justice Ministry's activity report, that in the past two years while he was Minister he has tried to put the citizens and their rights first, according to Agerpres.



"Of course, I have tried in the two years (...), through everything that I did, to put the citizens first, for they have the right to capitalize on their legitimate interests, fundamental rights stipulated by the Constitution, infra-constitutional laws or normative acts. The citizen needs this service of public interest which is called the act of making Justice," Toader said.



He added that he tried, ever since taking over the minister mandate, to make an assessment of the current status of the judicial system.



"From the very beginning I tried to make a radiography of the judicial system, besides the documents that I received from the previous Minister, besides what I already knew and my colleagues told me, the activity reports of the previous years of the judicial authorities, so I tried to make a radiography of the judicial system, to see what it's positive and what needs to consolidated and developed in this service of public interest, which is the act of making justice for the citizen, to see where certain (...) aspects need to be removed, which must be strengthened. As a general conclusion, certainly that that the act of making justice was made and is being made in the citizen's service, but you certainly saw, and I have seen that there are some negative aspects, too, which need to be eliminated or consolidated," said the Minister of Justice.



The activity report, which has 85 pages, about which Tudorel Toader said it is "a form of synthesis," was posted on the website of the Ministry of Justice.



The document includes six sections, the first of which is entitled "Justice closer to the citizen" and refers, among other things, to the facilitation of the access to justice and the infrastructure of the judicial system.



In the section entitled "European Justice" the Minister speaks about international juridical cooperation, including regarding the human rights.



Other sections are about the role of the Ministry of Justice in the legislative process of drafting normative acts, its relation with the liberal professions and making the activity of the National Administration of Penitentiaries more efficient.



The last section of the activity report, of more than 20 pages, is entitled "Institutional transparency and the relation with the community."