JusMin Toader discusses with Vera Jourova on developments in Romania's judiciary

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader discussed on Tuesday with Vera Jourova, European Commissioner for Justice, on the developments in the judiciary in Romania and the priorities for the justice field in the context of the upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Justice Ministry informs.

According to a press release issued by the Justice Ministry for AGERPRES on Tuesday, Justice Minister Tudorel Toader had a working meeting with Vera Jourova, European Commissioner for Justice, Consumer Protection and Gender Equality, also attended by a technical delegation from the Justice Ministry, one from the European Commission and other of the European Commission Representation in Romania.

"The topics discussed during the meeting focused on issues related to the priorities in the field of justice in the context of the forthcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union and the developments of the judiciary system in Romania," the release mentions.

The quoted source informs that the visit is part of the current diplomatic practice of the bilateral meetings of the European Commissioners with their counterparts from the governments of the member states that are to take over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. These visits take place shortly before taking over the presidency and are aimed at an exchange of views on the priorities and the role of the new EU Council Presidency.

"Tudorel Toader gave assurances regarding the support of the Bucharest authorities for the initiatives promoted by the European Commission, while Vera Jourova reiterated the openness of the Commission for dialogue and support for the duration of Romania's exercising the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union," the Justice Ministry informs.

The two officials agreed that through dialogue and cooperation, both sides will be able to fulfill their mission.