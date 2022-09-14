Karatekas Aris Luca Prita and Madalina Constantin, gold medals for Romania

Two karateka members of the CSU Targu Mures club, Aris Luca Prita and Madalina Constantin, won the gold medals at the WSF World Countries Shotokan Karate Championships, organized between September 9 and 11, in Pardubice, the Czech Republic.

"Aris Luca Prita won the title of world champion in the U14 Male Kumite (12 and 13-year-old) over 56 kg and the title of world vice-champion in two different disciplines, winning the silver medal in both 12-13 years male Shobu Ippon Kumite + 56 KG, as well as in the 12-13 years male Shobu Ippon Kumite Open. In the female category, Constantin Madalina is the world champion in the Senior Team Kumite category. She climbed to the first step of the podium and prevailed together with her colleagues from the Romanian delegation, Bila Andreea from CS Chimia Ramnicu Valcea and the Cotoban twins, Livia and Andreea, members of CS Farul Constanta," announced, on Wednesday, the George Emil Palade University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Sciences and Technology in Targu Mures, in a press release.

717 athletes from 32 countries on 5 continents participated in this year's 12th edition of the World Countries Shotokan Karate Championships.

Romania was second in medal count ranking won: 43 gold, 53 silver and 76 bronze.

"An extremely emotional moment for the athletes was the singing of the national anthem of Romania," said the coach of the Karate section, Dr. Nicolae Stanciu.