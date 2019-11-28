Kazakhstan's ambassador: KazMunayGas International has special contribution to strengthening Romania's energy security

KazMunayGas International has "a special contribution to strengthening Romania's energy security", and this company "will continue to operate in strict compliance with the Romanian law," the new ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Bucharest, Nurbakh Rustem told a news conference on Thursday.

According to the ambassador, the activity of the largest investment of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the company KazMunayGas International, which has a special contribution in strengthening Romania's energy security, positively contributes to the development of the cooperation between Kazakhstan and Romania, and its subsidiary Rompetrol Rafinare is the third largest contributor to the country's budget.He added that, "through setting up the Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund by the Government of Romania and KazMunayGas International, in October 2018, and by approving two investment projects, totaling 230 million US dollars, the Kazakh side demonstrates its aspiration to have a mutually beneficial dialogue with Romania".According to the diplomat, Romania is Kazakhstan's main trading partner in South-East Europe, the volume of trade between the two countries amounting to over 1.3 billion US dollars in the first nine months of this year.