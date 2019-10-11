Kelemen Hunor, after Cotroceni consultations: First option - UDMR prime minister

The Chair of the Hungarian Democratic Union (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, said on Friday that UDMR's first option is to form a government around a premier from the party he is leading, a second one being an independent prime minister."The first option is a prime minister from the UDMR, we did not make a nomination. (...) The second option - an independent prime minister, not a technocrat one, from the fiscal, banking, financial area, who will have a political government to lead, supported by Opposition parties or by the parties that voted for the censure motion, who would not go to extremes, but would take care of the budget, the taxation (...) and manages the country until December next year. The last solution - a government headed by PNL [National Liberal Party] leader Ludovic Orban, but there, I have understood, there is no need for us anymore," said the UDMR leader, upon leaving the consultations with President Klaus Iohannis.
