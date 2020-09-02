Klaus Iohannis, on tensions between Greece and Turkey: they do no good either to the EU or NATO

President Klaus Iohannis told a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Wednesday that recent tensions between Greece and Turkey "do no good to the EU or NATO", but at the moment, there is no cause for concern in the Black Sea.

"These growing tensions, we must admit, in recent weeks in the eastern Mediterranean, do us no good and do no good to either the European Union or NATO. We were of the opinion that any dispute should be settled amicably, diplomatically and in no case by arms and gestures which may be misunderstood. Furthermore, I am convinced that the world will realize that this will not solve anything and they will return to the negotiating table. This is our stance," the head of state said.He said in reference to this conflict that he does not see any problems in the Black Sea region at present.