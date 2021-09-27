Klaus Iohannis: There is no political risk to implementing PNRR

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Monday, that there is no political risk in Romania for the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

"There is no political risk for the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. There is none because those reforms that are comprised in the National Plan, those investments which are comprised in the National Plan are reforms and investments desired and expected by all," said the head of state, in the joint press conference with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and Prime Minister Florin Citu.

The three officials were asked if there is danger for the political situation in Bucharest to influence the application of the PNRR.Furthermore, Klaus Iohannis showed that the PNRR was negotiated for a long period of time because the desire was to not be just "a description of intention.""We want an applicable plan for Romania, a modernization plan for Romania, with concrete projects, with concrete reforms, with concrete terms, with concrete costs and measurability. We know exactly what and how long it must be done. It's much more than a project, it's a plan that must be and can be implemented and the Government will take care to implement this plan, which is why it received from the hand of the President the approved PNRR, attention - approved -, because today I read that some have the impression it is not approved. It is approved. It's prepared for implementation and this will happen and we will change Romania for the better, we will modernize Romania with this Recovery and Resilience Plan, resilience means resistance to shocks. We don't want for the next crisis to catch us on the wrong foot. The measures that we implement, investments, reforms will make Romania more resistant, better and will bring a better standard of living for each Romanian," Iohannis maintained. AGERPRES