LabMin Alexandru: Over 7bn lei paid for furlough so far

Violeta Alexandru

The amount paid so far for furlough exceeds 7 billion lei, the Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Violeta Alexandru, told a specialized conference on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

"We had an approach during this period focused on continuing work. We deliberately did not want to encourage the increase of the budget for unemployment, i..e for those who would have interrupted their employment contracts, would not have had activity and would have gone into unemployment. We have developed this system of payment for furlough because it means temporary suspension of the employment contract. The amount of money paid so far for furlough exceeds 7 billion lei. We are not sorry at all. We relied correctly on the willingness of Romanians to work, on the willingness of people to be temporarily helped until they resume their activity. It is about 1.4 million beneficiaries of furlough," said Alexandru.

The labor minister added that during the state of emergency, 15,000 people went into telework or worked from home.

On Thursday, Google organized the virtual press event with the theme "Grow Romania with Google: Economic Recovery through Digitalization".

