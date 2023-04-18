 
     
LabMin Budai: Increasingly more Ukrainian nationals are hired in Romania

Radu Pop
Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Marius Budai

The number of Ukrainian nationals hired in Romania after the outbreak of the war in their country continues to increase from one day to the next, Romanian Labour Minister Marius Budai told AGERPRES on Tuesday.

According to him, as of April 18, Romanian employers concluded 6,651 employment contracts for Ukrainians fleeing the Russian attacks.

"As of this morning, 7,885 active contracts for Ukrainian nationals are registered, including 6,651 that have come into effect when the conflict began. So, the number of contracts that have February 24 or later as their start date increased by 28 from Thursday," said Budai.

Most of the Ukrainian refugees -- 1,730 -- are working in the manufacturing industry, and 1,001 in construction. Most of them -- 2,713 -- have opted for Bucharest City, while in Bistrita-Nasaud County there are 445, in Timis County 428, in Arad County 376, and in Maramures County 332.

AGERPRES

