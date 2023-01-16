LabMin Budai: Number of REGES-entered employment contracts at 10-year high

The number of employment contracts registered in the General Employee Directory - REGES stands at over 6.68 million, a 10-year high, and the number of employees is at a record level of 5.79 million, Labor Minister Marius Budai announced on Monday.

"The economic and social measures taken in the last year of governing are showing their beneficial effects! We have the largest number of employment contracts entered in the REGES General Employee Directory in the last 10 years, specifically 6,683,885. Efficient public policies resulted in an increase in the number of contracts by 109,053. The number of employees (there are people who have several employment contracts) is also at a record high of 5,793,592," the minister wrote on Facebook, Agerpres informs.

According to the cited source, the manufacturing industry has the most employees (1,175,775), followed by trade (1,075,786), construction (567,177), transport and warehousing (486,531).

"At the same time, we register the highest number of employers - 735,410. Certain categories of workers are not subject to the REGES entry requirement, but they are however registered at the National Tax Administration Agency, such as: civil servants, the military and judicial personnel, etc.," Marius Budai also wrote.