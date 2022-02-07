LabMin Budai: PNRR can and will be negotiated when the coalition so decides

Labour Minister Marius Budai said on Monday that achieving the targets in Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNNR) is on schedule and the targets will be implemented, adding that PNRR will be renegotiated when the ruling coalition so decides.

Asked if he still believes that PNRR can be optimised or amended, Budai said: "Certainly. It can and will be negotiated when the coalition so decides. (...) PNRR implementing regulations at European level provides for the possibility to discuss PNRR piecemeal or wholesale. We do not want to discuss PNRR wholesale. We have all said that we are extremely determined to implement PNRR. We will negotiate when the coalition and the coalition's working so decide politically."

Budai added that hiking state pensions this year "is a wish we are all working on," adding that an analysis is being made and will be made public when a decision is made, Agerpres.ro informs.

The most important of the 24 targets in PNRR that have to be achieved before March 31 are legislation on the Second Pillar pensions and the law on public pay, National Liberal Party (PNL) national chairman Florin Citu said on Monday, adding that Romania risks losing money unless the targets are achieved.