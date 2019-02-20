Labour Ministry finalises negotiations with EP on four assumed directives and regulations

Romania has managed to finalize negotiations with the European Parliament on all four directives and regulations concerning the labour market for which it has committed itself during its presidency of the Council of the European Union, Minister of Labour and Social Justice Marius Budai told a press conference.

"The Labour Ministry has succeeded in finalizing negotiations with the European Parliament on all four directives and regulations for which it has committed itself for the time Romania holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. And this in only six weeks. I am referring here to the Directive on work-life balance, the Directive on the exposure of workers to carcinogens, the Directive on increasing transparency and predictability at work and the Proposal for a regulation establishing the European Labour Authority. We have organized 19 technical meetings and 16 trialogues with representatives of the European Commission, the European Parliament and, obviously, the Council of the European Union, represented by Romania during its holding the presidency, so as to reach these agreements. I, as Minister, had meetings in this respect with Marianne Thyssen, European Commissioner for Employment, with MEPs from the Employment and Equal Opportunities Commission, with rapporteurs of the European Parliament on these directives, with Labour Ministers from other Member States, including Germany, Austria, Sweden, Ireland, Slovakia, France, Bulgaria," Budai said.