 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Last week, 88.4 pct of deaths - in unvaccinated people against COVID

Black News
coronavirus sicriu pandemie

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Wednesday that, in the week of November 22 - 28, 30% of the total COVID deaths were registered in the City of Bucharest, and the counties of Bihor, Mures, Prahova and Brasov, agerpres reports.

According to the Weekly Monitoring Report, 88.4% of registered deaths were among unvaccinated people.

In the week of November 22-28, 33.5% of all COVID cases were registered in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Arad and Bihor.

70.5% of confirmed cases were registered in unvaccinated persons.

INSP states that, since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 1 in 102 of the total cases has been registered with medical staff.

Also, 85.8% of all deaths were in people over 60 and 54.8% were men.

According to INSP, 93.2 pct of the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.