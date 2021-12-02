Last week, 88.4 pct of deaths - in unvaccinated people against COVID

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Wednesday that, in the week of November 22 - 28, 30% of the total COVID deaths were registered in the City of Bucharest, and the counties of Bihor, Mures, Prahova and Brasov, agerpres reports.

According to the Weekly Monitoring Report, 88.4% of registered deaths were among unvaccinated people.

In the week of November 22-28, 33.5% of all COVID cases were registered in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Arad and Bihor.70.5% of confirmed cases were registered in unvaccinated persons.INSP states that, since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 1 in 102 of the total cases has been registered with medical staff.Also, 85.8% of all deaths were in people over 60 and 54.8% were men.According to INSP, 93.2 pct of the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity.