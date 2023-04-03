Law on Romania's participation in Schengen Information System promulgated by president Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Monday the law on the organisation and functioning of the National Signaling Information System (SINS) and Romania's participation in the Schengen Information System (SIS), as well as on the amendment and completion of Government Emergency Ordinance No. 194/2002 on the regime of foreigners in Romania.

According to the explanatory memorandum, the law aims to provide the legal framework necessary for Romania's participation in the exchange of data with Schengen Member States, in order to contribute to strengthening cooperation between the competent Romanian authorities and those of the Member States, as regulated by the European provisions in this field.

The legislative act lays down the necessary measures to implement at national level the provisions of three European regulations in this field - the Regulation on the use of the Schengen Information System (SIS)for the return of illegally staying third-country nationals, the Regulation on the establishment, operation and use of the Schengen Information System (SIS) in the field of border checks, and amending the Convention implementing the Schengen Agreement, and the Regulation on the establishment, operation and use of the Schengen Information System (SIS) in the field of police cooperation and judicial cooperation in criminal matters.

This law defines terms and expressions in line with the three Regulations and establishes, inter alia, the competent national authorities with the right to access, provide or consult data in the National Signaling Information System, with reference to their own functional tasks, namely: the Romanian Police, the Romanian Border Police, the Romanian Gendarmerie, the General Inspectorate for Immigration, the Directorate for Persons Records, the General Directorate for Passports, General Directorate for Internal Protection, General Directorate for Driving Licences and Registrations subordinated to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as the Community public service for driving licences and vehicle registration; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the National Visa Centre; the Ministry of Justice and the Courts; the Ministry of Public Prosecutions; the Romanian Customs Authority; the Ministry of Transport, through the Romanian Aviation Authority and the Romanian Naval Authority. AGERPRES