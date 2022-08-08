 
     
Liberal Gorghiu: Voted or not, I'm carrying out Senate chair's constitutional duties

Alina Gorghiu

Interim Senate Chair Alina Gorghiu said on Monday that she was carrying out the duties of the head of the upper chamber of Parliament in accordance with the Constitution.

"All the powers of the elected chair are identical to those of the interim chair. That is, today, voted or not voted by the plenary sitting of the Senate, I am carrying out the duties of the chair of the Romanian Senate, as laid out in the Constitution," said Gorghiu, who represents the National Liberal Party [PNL].

She was asked when she gets to be full-time chair of the Senate given that politically the position is held by the National Liberal Party (PNL) of all the parties in the ruling coalition, Agerpres.

