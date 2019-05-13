Liberal leader: Any attack on President Iohannis and PNL benefits PSD and ALDE

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Monday, referring to the criticism leveled by PLUS leader Dacian Ciolos against the head of the state, that any attack on President Klaus Iohannis and PNL benefits the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule), according to Agerpres.

"President Klaus Iohannis has launched a fundamental referendum. PNL, which has a partnership with President Iohannis, fully supports this referendum, and we expect every citizen and all parties to support it. The political opponent of the National Liberal Party is Dragnea's PSD and Tariceanu's PSD. I advise all those who want to contribute to the removal from power of this organized crime group to mobilize and campaign for this referendum and I tell them that any attack on President Iohannis and PNL at this time, when we are engaged in an extremely tough battle with Dragnea's PSD and Tariceanu's PSD, benefits PSD and ALDE," Orban said after the meeting of the PNL Executive Bureau.

During a rally of the USR-PLUS 2020 Alliance rally held in Timisoara on Sunday, PLUS leader Dacian Ciolos said that the Romanian state is not working at its fullest, as Parliament is ill-intended and the President of Romania has no solutions, which "electorally benefits both sides."

"An ill-intended Parliament and a President without solutions put the state in a precarious balance, which electorally benefits both sides. The citizens and the social interest are missing from the equation. We will proceed to an in-depth constitutional reform, which starts from these realities and takes into account social interest as well. We have a politicized Constitutional Court, which has lost the confidence of the greatest part of the society. This week Dragnea has appointed his cronies at the Constitutional Court. The Constitutional Court must be depoliticised. We must strip the dignitaries of the shield of immunity they hide under and scorn justice (...), we must allow for the confiscation of unjustified wealth," Dacian Ciolos said.