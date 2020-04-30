Lidia Dume-Another Romanian Rooted Hero in Diaspora!

Another Romanian Rooted Hero in Diaspora.

Originally from the city of Turnu- Severin in Mehedinți County, Romania we are proud of our Hero serving in Atlanta, Georgia USA: LIDIA DUME.

Her family moved to the United States in 1979 when she was just a little girl. Since then, she's been living in the United States where she started a new chapter of her life.

For a period of time, she was a stay at home mom for her two beautiful babies while she coordinated her own granite company for 16 years.

After all this time, she decided to get her RCIS license to work in the Cardiac Cath Lab. So in 2012, she enrolled in the program and graduated in 2016.

She worked at several Atlanta Hospitals. She is currently employed at Northside Atl Gwinnett Hospital in the cardiac Cath lab as a Registered Invasive Cardiovascular Specialist. She basically scrubs in with the cardiologist and preform different heart procedures. They mainly go into the arteries and veins from a small puncture hole and insert small equipment like catheters, wires, balloons and stents to treat vascular disease. They can and do treat vascular disease all over the body, but they mainly work in the heart.

When patients are having a heart attack, they go to the Cath lab where the medical team stops the patient's heart attack. The team helps preserve their heart muscle from damage caused by the heart attack using several other procedures such as pacemakers, Ekos, EVAR, TAVR, PFO, ASD, Loops, pericardial centhesis, peripheral cases and many many others.

She stated:

" I love my job especially when I know I have helped someone who might not have survived their heart attack without the help of our amazing Cath Lab team. We have a hard and stressful job and we work around the clock. The Cath lab never closes so we always have a team on call 24 hours just in case someone needs our help.

Although my job can be hard, it is very rewarding knowing I’ve played a part in helping someone have a better quality of life and possibly more time to spend with loved ones."

All the appreciation and respect to our heroes on the front line. We pray for your health and safety while you’re taking care of others.

God bless you all! #AtlantaHero #ATLGeorgiaStrong #RomanianHero

Author: Alina Crisan - independent writer