Ligia Deca: I will do everything in my power to rebuild trust in the education system.

Ligia Deca, proposed for the Education portfolio, stated that as a minister she will do everything in her power to "restore trust" in the education system and will work to implement the desiderata of ''Educated Romania" project and to implement the education laws adopted in the Parliament, told Agerpres.

"I assure you that I will continue to work to put into practice the desiderata of the "Educated Romania" project and, implicitly, to implement the education laws adopted in the Romanian Parliament. At the same time, I will fight that the commitments assumed by the Government, in relation to the salary of the staff in the education system, be honored. Education has a unique chance, having allocated one of the largest budgets from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, with the help of which we will change the face of schools in Romania. I am convinced that together with the team from the Ministry of Education and together with all the members of the Government we can take important steps for a quality education in every educational unit/institution. I will do everything in my power to restore confidence in the education system," Ligia Deca wrote on her Facebook page.

She thanked for the favorable vote granted on Wednesday by the Education Committees of the Romanian Parliament, PNL, and also to the designated prime minister for the trust given.

"At the same time, I thank the National Liberal Party, which proposed me for this position. This support for a new mandate honors me and makes me responsible! I also want to thank the prime minister-designate for the trust given. I am convinced that even in the current government formula, education will represent a priority", said Deca.