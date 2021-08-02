Live animal transportation suspended during heat wave, says PM Citu

Prime Minister Florin Citu drew attention, on Monday, that live animal transportation will suspended during the heat wave, announcing that he will swiftly take the necessary actions in order to correct the legislation in the sector, given that the Parliament "did not do its jobs" in this area.

"I requested ANSVSA (National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority), the Police and ANAF (National Tax Management Authority) to ensure the measure's efficiency of suspending live animal transports, during the heat wave, and to apply the harshest sanctions, where possible. Because I am hearing that some do not respect the measure which the ANSVSA communicated since July 29. The Romanian people needs to know that nobody is above the law, and during my term, I will make sure that this fundamental principle is respected as well. Parliament did not do its job regarding live animal transport. So I will swiftly resume the necessary actions in order to correct the legislation in the area," Citu wrote, on Faceboo, Agerpres informs..