Liviu Dragnea does not rule out Klaus Iohannis' suspension hypothesis: Unconstitutionally long in enforcing CCR decision

Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader, Liviu Dragnea, stated that he does not rule out the possibility to suspend president Klaus Iohannis, goiven that the latter has "unconstitutionally long" postponed to sign the decree removing from office National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) head Laura Codruta Kovesi, following the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR)'s decision.

"It is not ruled out [the intent to suspend the president, ed.n.] It is not ruled out because it has already stayed unconstitutionally long, if you can call it that. And unacceptably late. The game with 'let's read again, wait, we haven't read it yet' is a mockery of the constitutional Court and the Constitution. (...) I believe he is very late," PSD leader said at the Parliament Palace.

