LocalElections2020/Firea: We've bought 200 flats for medical staff; we will bid for 300 more

Bucharest General Mayor Gabriela Firea handed over on Wednesday the keys to three more flats to be used as official housing for medical staff under a project initiated by the city in 2018; she said that the city hall will bid for 300 more such flats.

"So far, we have bought almost 200 such flats, we will bid for another 300, because we want to have medical staff who give up choosing to move abroad, because we need doctors, nurses, nursing assistants, of all the medical staff employed by hospitals and we have to move them by good working conditions in our hospitals to stay with the patients in Romania," Firea said in a live statement on Facebook.According to her, more than 100 medical staff from the 19 hospitals managed by the city have so far moved into these flats."Today, it is the turn of medical staff from the Victor Babes hospitals, even a hospital that is on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19, Coltea and Carol Davila. Congratulations, I wish you a lot of health and the power to take care of the patients! We are glad to be with you moving forward and that you will not have to pay high rents in Bucharest, as you receive a social housing from the city hall," said Firea.