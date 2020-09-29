LocalElections2020/ Independent candidate Dan Bucura requests recount of all votes in District 1

The independent candidate for the Bucharest District 1 Hall, Dan Bucura, has requested, on Tuesday, a recount of all the votes cast in Sunday's election in this administrative area, emphasizing that "thievery" and "circus" cannot impose the mayor.

"I publicly request the recount of all votes in District 1! Ballot by ballot, page by page! I have nearly 2,000 people behind me that put their trust in me and I do not want to disappoint them! The Central Electoral Bureau needs to win its credibility. To show people that maneuvering during the voting process cannot be accepted. Just the same, neither can the pressure on members there cannot work. Neither thievery nor circus can impose the mayor!" wrote Bucura, on Facebook.He added that, for 24 hours, there is no "firm" reaction on the part of the state authorities."Only the reactions of the political camps involved. It's a disgrace! The Romanian state is mocking taxpayers!," the journalist added.