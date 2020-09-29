 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

LocalElections2020/ Independent candidate Dan Bucura requests recount of all votes in District 1

dan bucura

The independent candidate for the Bucharest District 1 Hall, Dan Bucura, has requested, on Tuesday, a recount of all the votes cast in Sunday's election in this administrative area, emphasizing that "thievery" and "circus" cannot impose the mayor.

"I publicly request the recount of all votes in District 1! Ballot by ballot, page by page! I have nearly 2,000 people behind me that put their trust in me and I do not want to disappoint them! The Central Electoral Bureau needs to win its credibility. To show people that maneuvering during the voting process cannot be accepted. Just the same, neither can the pressure on members there cannot work. Neither thievery nor circus can impose the mayor!" wrote Bucura, on Facebook.

He added that, for 24 hours, there is no "firm" reaction on the part of the state authorities.

"Only the reactions of the political camps involved. It's a disgrace! The Romanian state is mocking taxpayers!," the journalist added.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.