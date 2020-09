LocalElections2020/Orban: If we weren't partners with USR PLUS, it would have been difficult to remove PSD octopus

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that if the National Liberal Party (PNL) hadn't entered the partnership with the Save Romania Union (USR) - the Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance, it would have been much more difficult to remove the Social Democratic Party (PSD) "octopus."

At the same time, he gave assurances that the Government would support the projects of the Bucharest administration, such as the green ring road of the Capital or the rehabilitation of the heritage buildings.