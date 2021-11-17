 
     
London Stock Exchange Romania to recruit 100 specialists for Bucharest center

London Stock Exchange Group Romania (LSEG) is announcing the expansion of the local team with 100 new specialists for a variety of data-based technologies and services, which serve the three divisions of the company: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets and Post Trade, agerpres reports.

According to a release of the company, the announcement comes in the context of the LSEG Romania team nearing 400 persons that cover a wide array of technologies, web services, research, development and corporate functions in Bucharest.

"We are happy that we will be joined by 100 colleagues in the technology center in Bucharest. We strongly believe that the impact of the local hub on global financial markets is an excellent opportunity for professionals in the technology industry. With the accelerated growth of the center in Bucharest, we will offer our colleagues significant opportunities for career development and professional growth," said Andreea Stanescu, LSEG Romania General Director.

