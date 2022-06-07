Long lines of lorries before Hungarian border as Catholic Pentecost traffic restrictions lift

Long lines of lorries were stretching for miles on Tuesday before the main border crossing points into Hungary as Catholic Pentecost traffic restrictions for heavy vehicles at Varand and Nadlac were lifted, with drivers waiting five to six hours to leave Romania.

Lorries headed for the Varsand checkpoint had to wait on the national road to get checked on three control lanes. According to the Online Traffic application on the Border Police website, this is where the waiting time was the longest, at 340 minutes."Heavy traffic, a large number of freight vehicles at the checkpoint on the way out of the country in a short time," according to the application.At PTF Nadlac II, on the pan-European highway, the line of lorries was several kilometres long and waiting times were at least 300 minutes. There were six control arteries for heavy traffic there, double the usual.At Nadlac I, where two exit arteries for lorries were available, the waiting time was at least an hour and a half.Arad Border Police officers told AGERPRES that the traffic jam was caused by two days of traffic ban in Hungary on heavy lorries (over 7.5 tonnes) for the Catholic Pentecost, on Sunday and Monday.Long waiting times were also reported at the crossing points in Bihor and Satu Mare. At Bors I, lorry drivers were waiting in line for at least 180 minutes, at Bors II - for 250 minutes, and at Petea for 270 minutes.

AGERPRES.