MAE: ForMin Aurescu receives agreed ambassador of Germany to Romania Peer Gebauer

According to a press release of the MAE sent on Thursday, during the meeting, the head of the Romanian diplomacy and the German ambassador to Bucharest welcomed the excellent level of bilateral relations, of strategic nature, between the two states, defined by an intense political-diplomatic dialogue and strong ties at the interpersonal, social and economic level.

Minister Bogdan Aurescu also welcomed the level of bilateral trade, Germany being for many years the first trading partner of Romania and the third investor in our country, with the two interlocutors agreeing on the need to strengthen sectoral cooperation.The two officials went on to reconfirm that the German minority in Romania and the Romanian citizens living in Germany represent a solid bridge between the two states.Bogdan Aurescu reiterated the important role of the Joint Bilateral Committee on the German Minority in Romania, whose last meeting took place in Brasov, on July 7-8, 2021. The two diplomats mentioned the importance of close coordination at the level of the European Union and within NATO, respectively at regional level, based on common objectives and values.The Romanian official also underscored Romania's firm and clear attachment to the fundamental values of the European Union and European integration, which makes our country a reliable partner of Germany at the Union level and highlighted the strong support of the Romanian society for the rule of law and democratic values.At the same time, he underscored Romania's full support for the democratic reform effort of the new Government of the Republic of Moldova, a support shared by Germany as well.The two interlocutors also exchanged views on the recent developments in Afghanistan, with the head of Romanian diplomacy pointing out the ongoing efforts of the Romanian authorities to bring back home Romanian citizens still on Afghan soil.Minister Bogdan Aurescu wished success to the new ambassador in his new mission, assuring him of the full support of the Romanian authorities for the strengthening of the bilateral relationship, with a strategic character, with Germany, Agerpres informs.