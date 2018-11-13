MAE: Four persons safely evacuated from Yemen and brought to Romania

Four persons, three Romanian citizens and one Yemeni, were safely evacuated from the Republic of Yemen and they will be brought to Romania, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs in a release.

"During the night between October 13 and 14, 2018, three Romanian citizens and one Yemeni citizen, a family member, were safely evacuated from the Republic of Yemen, through the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Republic of Turkey, to Romania. During the travel, the Romanian citizens and their family member stayed permanently in touch with the Romanian Embassy in Cairo and the General Consular Office of Romania in Istanbul (...) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs incurred the total costs for the transportation of the Romanians and Yemeni citizen," reads the abovementioned release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.The representatives of the Romanian diplomatic mission in Cairo and the consular office in Istanbul, in permanent coordination with the MAE Crisis Cell and with the support of the honorary consul of Romania to the Republic of Yemen, have granted permanent consular assistance in view of the repatriation by air, through the identification of optimal evacuation modalities, and by issuing the necessary documents for a safe travel and for meeting all the boarding formalities."The MAE Cell crisis continued the efforts of evacuation of the Romanian citizens from the Republic of Yemen and stays permanently in touch with them and also with the relevant authorities in the region. (...) On the Website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs there is a warning for those who want to travel to Yemen, with the maximum alert level, which is "Major danger - leave the area or the country immediately," reads the release.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the request addressed to the Romanian citizens in the conflict areaa to contact Romania's missions in the territory and signal their presence, so that they could benefit from assistance and consular protection and, at the same time, urged them to check the information provided through the application "Travel Safely," which can be downloaded from the MAE site (www.mae.ro/app_cs) on any smartphone or Android or IOS equipped mobile phone.The Romanian citizens who are traveling abroad benefit from the SMS alert service under the campaign "An SMS can save your life!," MAE brings to mind.