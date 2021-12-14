MAE on conflict between Senator Sosoaca, Italian journalists; Romania is committed to protect media freedom

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) states on Tuesday that the Italian authorities have requested from the Romanian Embassy in Rome information on possible measures adopted by the Romanian authorities in case of the incident involving Senator Diana Sosoaca and a team of journalists from an Italian television channel, agerpres reports.

The Romanian Ambassador in Rome informed the Italian side that an investigation has been initiated by the Romanian prosecutors into the details of the incident, with the necessary measures to be taken, if necessary, according to law, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the same time, the Romanian diplomatic mission head highlighted that Romania "remains deeply committed to protecting media freedom, an important pillar of democracy and the rule of law, and that this isolated incident must not affect the solid nature of the bilateral relationship between Romania and Italy, which is also the opinion of the Italian side."Also on Tuesday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said the incident was "unacceptable" and categorically rejected "the manifestation of differences of opinion through violence." According to a press release of the Executive, the Prime Minister is concerned with this case, "which must be clarified as a matter of urgency by the relevant state institutions.""The Romanian government strongly condemns any attempt to intimidate journalists or obstruct citizens' right to freedom of information. Freedom of expression, the right to an opinion and access to information are guarantees of a strong democracy and of the functioning of the rule of law," read the press release of the Government.Dumitru Silvestru Sosoaca, the husband of senator Diana Sosoaca, is being prosecuted by the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest District 1 Court, under judicial control, for assault, as he is accused of hitting a police officer.Senator Diana Sosoaca called 112 on Friday, during an interview she gave to a foreign television team, following a conflict that arose because of the questions asked.